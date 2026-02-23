Reported shootout at a Colorado Springs home during break in, 2 arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in Colorado Springs Monday morning, where a young family said they were awakened by a woman pounding on their door.

The incident happened in the 300 block of University Drive near S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road just before 1 a.m. According to police, the residents — a young couple and their 5-year-old daughter — told officers the disturbance began when an unknown woman tried to force her way inside. The woman reportedly shouted that she was looking for someone who does not live at the residence.

Investigators said the homeowner was able to push the door shut and arm himself with a handgun to protect his family. Moments later, multiple gunshots were fired into the apartment. Police said the bullets narrowly missed the homeowner and struck a wall near the bedroom where the 5-year-old girl was sleeping on the other side.

The homeowner returned fire in the suspect’s direction, but authorities said no one was struck.

The homeowner provided officers with descriptions of a suspect vehicle and a man who was standing nearby when the shots were fired, according to an entry on the CSPD crime blotter. About 14 minutes after the initial call, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description near East Boulder Street and Pitkin Street, about 2 miles to the northwest of the initial call. Police conducted a traffic stop and contacted a man and woman who matched the descriptions provided.

Inside the vehicle, investigators said they found items connected to the shooting, along with a large quantity of narcotics.

Police arrested Crystal Burke and Tristan Price. Both were taken into custody and face multiple charges, including attempted murder, weapons violations and narcotics offenses.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

