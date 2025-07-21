Report highlights 2024 financial health for the City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has released its 2024 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), which aims to provide the community with a clear and transparent summary of the city's financial health.

“Our goal is to be strong stewards of the City’s financial resources and to deliver effective and efficient services that meet the needs of our residents,” said the City’s Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel. “I hope this report helps residents better understand and engage with the City’s financial decisions and long-term planning.”

The report breaks down key revenue sources, including sales and use tax, which the city says these accounted for nearly 60% of General Fund revenues. It also highlights how funds, including for the Public Safety Sales Tax, were allocated to support police and fire operations.

According to the city, through charts and summaries, the PAFR aims to help the community better understand the following:



how tax dollars are invested to support core functions

capital improvements

long-term community priorities

The city says the 2024 PAFR captured the following notable achievements:



repairing almost 95,000 potholes, a significant increase from 2023

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to more than 250,000 calls for service

The Colorado Springs Fire Department received a new fire apparatus, launched a 24/7 drone program and enhanced emergency response training.

The COS Airport continued serving more than two million passengers

To read the full 2024 PAFR, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

In addition to the PAFR, the 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) provides an audited account of the financial activities of the city government and Colorado Springs Utilities. To view the ACFR, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

