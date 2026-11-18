DENVER — Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse is being congratulated by the state Democratic Party for being elected Assistant Speak of the House.

“Representative Neguse leads by listening, bringing people together, and doing the work,” Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said. “Coloradans know we can count on him, and his colleagues clearly feel the same. Representative Neguse has brought a contagious energy to his work in each role he’s had serving our state and country. We’re proud to see him bring that leadership into his new role and keep fighting for families across Colorado and our country.”

Neguse, from his part, said he was “deeply grateful to my colleagues for electing me to serve in this role, and I look forward to the important work ahead of rooting out corruption in Washington D.C. and expanding opportunity for every single Coloradan across our great state.”

Representative Neguse’s election as the only non-coastal lawmaker in senior leadership gives Colorado a strong voice in House Democratic leadership as the new majority prepares to get to work, state Democrats said.

The announcement comes on the same day that incoming Democrats voted by secret ballot 251-11 to elect Hakeem Jeffries as the House Democratic leader.

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