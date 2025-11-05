Remembering Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his ties to Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside President George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

Cheney was in the White House with Bush for both terms between 2001 and 2009.

According to a statement from his family, Cheney passed away Monday night while surrounded by his family members. They say he died because of complications from pneumonia, along with cardiac and vascular disease.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Cheney, his daughters Mary and Liz, as well as seven grandchildren.

The family has ties to Colorado. Dick Cheney was a guest speaker at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood in 2015. Lynn, Mary and Liz Cheney earned degrees from Colorado College. Lynn Cheney also earned a degree from the University of Colorado.

Former President Bush shared his condolences, saying Cheney was "among the finest public servants of his generation."

