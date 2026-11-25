COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — Body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs from earlier this month will not be released in the 21-day window law enforcement typically releases video after a court review.

On November 4, Colorado Springs Police were involved in a shooting at Aviator Apartments at 1670 North Murray Boulevard. The shooting involved Davijo Velarde, a man accused of shooting another man and killing him outside a liquor store on Halloween.

Under CSPD policy, the department is required to release a briefing video within 21 days of an incident involving an officer’s use of deadly force. This briefing should have been released Tuesday, November 24.

Scripps News Group A police track and police tape at the scene of a officer-involved shooting north of Murray Bouelbard and Palmer Park Boulevard, Wednesday, November 4.

Police say attorneys representing Velarde have filed an objection with the 4th Judicial District Court to prevent the release of the briefing. Police say they will delay releasing the video until the court issues a ruling.

In a press release sent to KKTV 11 News, it says in part:

“CSPD recognizes the importance of transparency and accountability, particularly when officers use deadly force. Our commitment to providing the community with information about these critical incidents remains unchanged. We believe the release of body-worn camera footage and other relevant information is an important part of maintaining public trust and providing the community with a better understanding of what occurred.”

Police say they will provide an update when the court issue its ruling. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

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