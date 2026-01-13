Registration for youth and adult sport programs now open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you or your children are looking to get active, registration for the city's spring youth and adult sport programs is now open!

This year, the city is offering a variety of spring leagues and activities hosted at neighborhood parks and facilities. These programs will span across all ages and skill levels.

The city is also looking for volunteer coaches. No prior coaching experience is needed, and training will be provided. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For a full list of programs and schedules, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. To register, click here.

