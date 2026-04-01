Recreational shooting restrictions issued across Colorado ranger districts over fire concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) has issued a recreational target shooting restriction across three Colorado ranger districts.

The order was announced on April 1, and no, it is not an April Fool's joke. The order is set to run through August 1, unless it is rescinded earlier.

USFS

Under the order, recreational firearm use is now prohibited on National Forest System lands in the South Platte, South Park, and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts, as well as the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

View the affected area in the map above.

There are some exemptions; anyone in compliance with Colorado law and in possession of a valid State of Colorado hunting license will not be impacted.

With high fire danger, the USFS says this order is being issued to protect the area's natural resources and public health and safety.

Anyone seeking more information about the order is asked to call the Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands in;



Pueblo, CO, (719)553-1400

South Platte Ranger District Office in Conifer, CO, at (303)275-5610

South Park Ranger District Office in Fairplay, CO, at (719)836-2031

Pikes Peak Ranger District Office in Colorado Springs, CO, at (719)636-1602



More information on the order here.

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