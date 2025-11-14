Recovery center approved for southeast Colorado Springs hotel 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — City leaders have approved a plan to convert a southeast Colorado Springs hotel into a recovery center, despite concerns from nearby residents about the location's proximity to schools and parks.

The Colorado Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal 5-0 on Wednesday to transform the Holiday Inn at Aeroplaza Drive into a 130-bed recovery facility operated by Aspen Behavioral Healthcare.

Residents Express Location Concerns

Many southeast residents said their opposition isn't about the mission of helping people recover from addiction, but rather the chosen location.

"Of course it is important. But not that location," said Andrea Silva, a southeast resident.

The hotel sits just minutes from Panorama Park and nearby schools, raising safety concerns among neighbors.

"Kids do walk to school," said Silva.

Residents spoke out during Wednesday's public hearing, pushing back on the spot chosen for the long-term residential program.

"At the hearing, the DA let everyone know of the Fair Housing Act law, that basically put our opposition null and void," said Renee Gonzalez, another southeast resident.

Zoning Already Allows Treatment Facility

City planners said the property already falls under a commercial zoning category that allows a residential treatment facility, which is why the planning commission unanimously approved it.

Anthony Angerillo, regional executive director of Aspen Behavioral Healthcare, addressed residents' concerns about the facility's proximity to the park and schools.

"There is no evidence that there's increased crime with facilities like ours. As a matter of fact, there tends to be a decrease in crime," said Angerillo.

Security Measures and Structured Program

Angerillo explained that clients won't be able to freely come and go from the facility.

"We have a delayed exit system… they can't just walk out the front door," said Angerillo.

The facility will focus on long-term, structured care with clients staying an average of three to six months. The program includes case management services to help clients find jobs and housing.

Added security measures, including a perimeter fence, come from Colorado Springs Police Department recommendations.

"They're the ones that recommended we put up the fence. So, we agreed to do that," said Angerillo.

Appeal Window Still Open

Residents now have a 10-day window to appeal the decision to City Council, which could force a new hearing.

"Is it worth me fighting for because every time I fight for anything being (in) this area… they do what they want anyway," said George Gotch, a southeast resident.

If no appeal is filed, Aspen Behavioral Healthcare can begin renovations on the Holiday Inn.

"People in this community will be holding them accountable for anything and everything that happens on that property moving forward," said Gonzalez.

___

