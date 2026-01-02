Record year for Rescue Run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — It was a record New Year’s Day at the Rescue Run in Colorado Springs.

“Thanks to the running community, thanks to people who come out that don't run that just want to walk and support us or that want to start the year out being outdoors,” said El Paso County Search and Rescue’s, Teresa Taylor.

The running race to start the year raises funds for El Paso County Search and Rescue.

The all-volunteer team is among the busiest search and rescue groups in the nation.

During an average year they typically respond to more than 200 calls.

“They work hard and the don’t get enough credit I don’t think,” said Runner John Wedding.

This year the number of people who signed up to run, jumped from a previous high of around 1,100 to 1,200 for 2026.

