LEADVILLE, Colo. (KOAA) — This record-breaking heat wave is forcing a Colorado ski area to close weeks early.

Ski Cooper announced today that they will be shutting down operations this Sunday, after barely reaching 100 days for the season.

The resort announced this on social media today, citing its limited snow base.

They say if you plan on heading out this weekend, be sure to check their website for limited terrain or early closures.

They state that all reservations that were made past this closing date will be refunded.

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