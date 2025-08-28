Ready for rain: Expedited road rebuild in N Cheyenne Cañon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The expedited road washout repairs in North Cheyenne Cañon just got a test from a couple of days of rain.

Project leaders are confident with the redesign and upgrades made to better protect the road from the nearby creek.

“Engineered so that the next time that water, if water does come down through here, what we have in place is going to hold, it's going to stay intact,” said Colorado Springs Public Works, Program Director, Corey Rivera.

The design includes a protective wall built from what are called gabion baskets.

“These baskets are tied side by side, front and back, top and bottom. They're all tied together. It is one solid unit that's right through there, and 300 tons of rock,” said Rivera, “

The goal of a less than two-week window for work was set because the Canyon is so popular, and more importantly because it is the access route for locals who live up the canyon.

“This is their only road to get in and out, minus their emergency road that they have,” said Rivera.

Multiple crews totaling 60 people did the work.

“A lot of moving parts in a narrow canyon,” said Rivera.

The work was documented (see attached video) with day after day drone shots as crews transitioned one to another.

“We rallied together, we made it happen,”

Using in-house crews made way for an expedited, money saving, well-constructed build.

