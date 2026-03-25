Purgatory Resort to close early amid high temperatures

DURANGO, Colo. (KOAA) — Purgatory Resort announced on Wednesday that its ski season will come to an end on Sunday, March 29.

They attribute the closure to the heat, saying it's "accelerating [their] timeline."

Although the resort is closing, Purgatory wants to commemorate the final day of its 60th ski season with a base area beach party.

Guests are invited to attend the Purg Beach Ruckus on Sunday, starting at 9:00 a.m. The event will include;



Rail jam near Village Express Lift (Lift 1), 12–2 p.m.

Color throw finale at 3 p.m.

DJ sets from DJ Noonz and Forest Thump

Foam machines

Costume contest (Best Beach Fit, Brightest/Most Color, Wild Card)

Face painting, photo booth, $2 drafts, and food specials

Purgatory says that despite the closure, the resort will have been open for 127 days this season.

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