Pueblo's shelter that helps those facing homelessness set to expand

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's shelter that helps those facing homelessness is set to expand. The City of Pueblo plans to build eight new rooms on the property.

The expansion also includes a pet shelter and security upgrades, including building a fence and adding more lights. The project is set to cost a little more than $1,000,000.

"We want the people who utilize the shelter not to just have a place to stay warm at night, but to actually go there and thrive and have the best chance at success," said Melissa Cook, Housing and Citizen Services Director.

The city hopes to start work on the project by late summer of early fall this year.

