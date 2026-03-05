Pueblo's Posada expected to receive funding to help with rental assistance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A group in Pueblo that helps people with housing could receive a boost in funding.

Posada is expected to receive close to $100,000 from the Community Services Advisory Commission (CSAC).

The commission is made up of Pueblo County citizens who decide which non-profits need money. That money comes from the Pueblo city and county governments.

If Posada receives this funding, Lili Avalos, Posada's leader, says they will use the money to help people in different ways, like rental and utilities assistance, along with finding people a place to live.

"There's a lot of different people out there with different needs and a lot of different barriers in their lives, a lot of things that they've been through that sometimes they have control over, most of the time they don't," said Avalos.

More than 30 non-profits are set to receive money from CSAC. The groups should know if they get funding by next month.

