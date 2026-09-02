Pueblo's Double D's BBQ Shack takes home the Governor's Plate from the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado ingredients from businesses across the state are being highlighted at the Colorado State Fair.
Double D's Barbeque from Pueblo won the Governor's Choice Award.
"Honestly, I didn't with, with so many amazing chefs and, and great food here tonight, I wasn't sure, you know, where we would place, but just happy, happy and excited that we won it," said an owner from Double D's Barbeque.
Six food businesses took part in the Governor's Table, including 3 from Pueblo. They were:
Dana's Classic Catering
Cinfully Delicous
Double D's BBQ Shack
Proto Taste
Latimer's Kitchen
Polar Bros Nitro Ice Cream
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