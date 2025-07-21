Pueblo West Safeway evacuated due to reported bomb threat at US Bank inside

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo West Safeway is being evacuated due to a reported bomb threat call that came into US Bank, which is located inside the store.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies, as well as the Pueblo Fire Department are on scene. You are asked to avoid the area. At this time, it is unclear if the threat is credible.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
___
Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event
They held a 70 year anniversary for the community. The event was also a fundraiser where proceeds went to the place which is an organization that helps young people experiencing homelessness.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.