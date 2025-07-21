Pueblo West Safeway evacuated due to reported bomb threat at US Bank inside

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo West Safeway is being evacuated due to a reported bomb threat call that came into US Bank, which is located inside the store.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies, as well as the Pueblo Fire Department are on scene. You are asked to avoid the area. At this time, it is unclear if the threat is credible.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

