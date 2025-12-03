Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo West Metro District's Board of Directors choose location for indoor pool

Building an indoor pool in Pueblo West is one step closer to reality after the Metro District's Board of Directors chose a location.
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Building an indoor pool in Pueblo West is one step closer to reality after the Metro District's Board of Directors chose a location.

The pool will be near East McCulloch Boulevard and East Assembly Drive, which is located north of Walmart.

Right now, the building is in the design phase, which includes a six lane pool and a diving board.

In 2016, voters approved an indoor pool to be paid for by allowing the Metro District to use excessive tax revenue that would normally be refunded under TABOR. But, it's taken many years since then to generate enough funding from the ballot measure to make it happen.

"It has definitely been a challenge over the years, however it is exciting, something exciting for our community, something that has really been needed, and a year round pool is going to be amazing in our community," said Carol Cosby, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The district has budgeted a little more than $6 million for the project so far. Construction is expected to be complete by the middle of 2027.

