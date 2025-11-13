Pueblo Transit to add City Park stops to South Shopping Route 5 next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Transit says starting Monday, November 17, they will be adding City Park stops to the South Shopping Route 5.

The following stops will be added:



Pueblo City Park Pool on Parkside Lane

Pueblo Zoo on Zoo Avenue

east entrance of Pueblo City Park and Goodnight Avenue and Dotson Avenue, then leading to South Prairie Avenue

“This update to Route 5 and the South Shopping ride, meets a need for key stops in City Park,” said Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez. “At Pueblo Transit, we are always looking for better ways to serve the Pueblo community with routes, stops and upgrades. We’re looking forward to seeing how ridership can increase during peak summer months when the pool is open and for Pueblo Zoo events.”

The City of Pueblo says although the Red Creek Ride Route 11 drives through City Park, these stops plan for better access for families and the community.

They also say the new update to the South Shopping Route 5 requires a Red Creek transfer, and pickups happen every hour starting at 7:45 a.m.

“We have looked for ways to improve commute and travel times for our community, updating the South Shopping Route is a way to help more people access City Park without long wait times or an unnecessary walk to their final destination,” said Operation Supervisor of Pueblo Transit Chuck Lopez.

The South Shopping Route 5 launched in 2024 and was one of the first major route updates since 1981. The city says the new routes offer transfer points to assist the community with daily activities.

To view bus routes and schedules, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

