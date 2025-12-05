Pueblo switches to new brine solution to treat roads before and during winter storms

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is using a new liquid brine solution to treat roads before and during winter storms, and the method was put to the test during Tuesday's snowfall. The city has switched from magnesium chloride to a sodium chloride brine solution made from rock salt and water.

"We change from mag chloride to sodium chloride basically, so it's rock salt and water. It's four parts water, one part rock salt," said Todd Berisford, street supervisor for the city.

The city has two trucks that can spray roads with the brine when it snows. Drivers had mixed reactions to the new treatment's effectiveness.

"Salting it works," said driver Zoe Willis.

"Seems like there is more salt or sand or whatever they are putting on the roads here," said another driver.

When asked if the mixture was helping, one driver responded positively.

"Yes absolutely," they said.

However, another driver said they didn't notice much difference.

"Not really, but I did leave the house pretty early," they said.

Drivers reported that roads were icy Thursday morning before turning into slush later in the day.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) was definitely more ice than today (Thursday)," said one driver.

"Some of it is slush, other parts icy and some is clear," said Willis.

She said certain treatments work better than others.

"Salt helps a lot because it melts up the slush a lot better than like, sand," said Willis.

The city still uses a sand and salt mixture for specific applications. Berisford explained the different uses for each treatment.

"The brine is used for melting ice. The salt and sand is what we put on the snow at the intersections and things. It is so cars can stop at the traffic lights or at the stop signs and so cars can take off without spinning out," said Berisford.

The city purchased a new machine to make the brine mixture in-house, which Berisford said will save the city money.

"We spent a little over $30,000 on the machine to actually mix it all up, but we're saving about probably $12,000 a year between us mixing our own and with the mag chloride was costing us," said Berisford.

Regardless of road treatment methods, drivers emphasized the importance of winter driving safety.

"Try and keep my distance," said one driver.

"I make sure to follow dry spots or the other tire tracks," said another.

"Drive slower, definitely go under the speed limit and try not to be too close to other cars," said Willis.

