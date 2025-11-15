Pueblo restaurants may need to have healthy drinks be default option for kids

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Health Department wants to make sure kids don't have future health problems. An ordinance is going through the Pueblo City Council to make it require restaurants to have healthy drinks be the default option in children's meals.

Instead of sugary drinks, the choices for children's meals would be unsweetened milk or water.

"We know that Colorado children have high rates of cavities by drinking sugary and sweet beverages," said Pueblo City Councilwoman Sarah Martinez. "So, by limiting those on the menu, the healthier our kids can be."

A final vote is expected to happen on November 24. If passed, the ordinance will go into effect next July.

