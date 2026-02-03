Pueblo restaurants gear up for month-long initiative to boost local dining scene

PUEBLO — Restaurants across Pueblo are preparing for Restaurant Month, a community initiative designed to support local businesses and encourage residents to try other restaurants.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce launched the month-long 2026 program this week, running through March 2. The initiative aims to drive traffic to local establishments while giving customers an interactive way to discover new dining spots.

Family legacy meets community support

The Sunset Inn Bar and Grill, located on the southwest side of town, is participating again this year. The Sunset Inn Bar and Grill has been in Rikki Barela's family for generations, serving lunch and dinner to Pueblo locals for 45 years.

"And it started off as a tiny little house, but over the years we've expanded and got bigger and bigger," Barela said.

Barela said the restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere for both regulars and newcomers.

"Just because it's a fun, lively environment where I think everyone, as soon as you walk in the door, you become a part of our family," Barela said.

She said Restaurant Month is an opportunity to welcome new faces and customers.

"It's so cool to see new people because for the most part, we know almost everybody, I feel like, and we all have like our own little regulars that come in like often or even daily. So it's cool to see like new faces and then be like, I've never been here. And it's like, oh, let me tell you all about it," Barela said.

New establishments join the movement

On the north side of the city, A Tavola Italian Cuisine is participating despite opening just three weeks ago. Part-owner Marisa Lopez, said she is excited to bring a locally owned restaurant to Highway 50.

"Lots of chain restaurants in this area, so I think people were really literally hungry for an owned, self-owned spot," Lopez said.

Lopez said she grew up in Pueblo.

"I've really grown up eating local spots. Puebloans, I think, love local food," Lopez said.

The restaurant has already seen interest from customers asking about the program.

"I'm really excited the chamber started doing this. We've had a few people come in and already start asking for it," Lopez said.

How the program works

Restaurant Month operates through a bingo card system that encourages customers to visit multiple participating establishments. Customers can get their bingo cards at any participating restaurant, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, or online.

When customers spend $25 at a participating restaurant, they receive a stamp on their bingo card. Collecting six stamps in a row enters participants into a drawing for a grand prize.

"Anytime there's something going on in the community, we try our best to like dive into it and like get our name out there," Barela said. "I haven't been to a lot of the restaurants that are participating in the February month bingo thing. So it's kind of cool to be like, oh, I'm going to go try it because I get a little stamp and I get to see what it's about."

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.