Pueblo Public Works now responsible for picking up dead unclaimed animals

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City and County Public Works crews are now responsible for picking up any unclaimed animals that have died.
Before, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region did it. This new arrangement will save both governments around $40,000 a year.
The Humane Society's President and CEO, Kelley Likes, has a message of prevention.
"We would really encourage people to really help us and help the community by keeping their animals contained, make sure your fence is secure if you are not home, put your pets inside your home where it is safest," said Likes.
The Humane Society will still take care of people's pets that have died.
A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City
Paris, London, Chicago, and now Colorado Springs are some stops Bruno Mars will make on his upcoming "Romantic Tour."
