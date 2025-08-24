Pueblo pride marches through State Fair Parade

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One of Colorado’s oldest and most beloved traditions marched through downtown Pueblo Saturday as the Colorado State Fair Parade returned to Union Avenue.

With colorful floats, school spirit, and thousands lining the sidewalks, the event continues to be a powerful reminder of Pueblo pride and community tradition.

“We come almost every year,” said Noah Nelson, a young paradegoer.

For many in Pueblo, the parade is more than just an annual event; it’s a tradition passed down through generations.

“This is my third year in the parade. I've done it since freshman year. I'm a junior now,” said Zoie Zubi, a cheerleader at Pueblo West High School.

Zubi says the parade has always been part of her Pueblo experience, even before she was in it.

“Before I went to high school, I watched the parade and saw the cheerleaders and thought, I want to be a cheerleader. I want to be part of the parade,” she said.

Families arrived early, claiming their usual spots along the route to make memories and carry on rituals.

“We come every year. It's a tradition. We stand in this spot every year,” said Louis Montez, a longtime attendee.

“My parents brought me when I was a little kid, and now I'm teaching my kids the same thing,’ said Montez. “It's a tradition,” added his wife, Rachel.

The Plazola family said it’s the excitement and variety that keep them coming back.

“The police men and the Army men… the cheerleaders,” said siblings Sergio and Ashley.

“When that train passed by and had, like, all those animals… it was really cool,” added Delfino.

“I like the train one. I like all the kids. I like all the bands. The bands make the parade,” said Rachel Plazola.

Parents and grandparents weren’t just in the crowd; they were there to support the next generation.

“My daughter's in cheer, so we wanted to come out and see her perform, or just show support for her cheer team,” said Paul Pacheco.

For kids like Kiery Choate, it was about cheering for someone close to their heart.

“The Colorado team was passing by, because my brother Chance is in the band,” she said. “It’s really exciting. I love seeing him. We've been here before to see him, it’s just really exciting.”

Many families showed up early to claim the best viewing spots.

“We come early at least, so we can get seats and we enjoy it,” said Noah Nelson.

Local businesses also joined in on the fun. Alec Gonzales, owner of Chicks Crispy Chicken, a restaurant located right along the parade route, said the day was personal.

“Twenty years ago, I was that seven-year-old kid watching the parade and having people interact with me. It was awesome being able to interact with everybody else,” Gonzales said.

This year, Gonzales and his team gave out 400 popsicles and 200 balloons to kids, while offering drinks for $1 and promoting a special for parade attendees.

“Pueblo proud is basically what we're doing here today, being one with your community,” he said.

Gonzales said he was proud to see people coming in from all over the state.

“I saw Greeley here. I saw schools from Denver. Even people from Rye. Everyone coming to Pueblo and being one big community.”

And he’s already thinking about next year.

“I'll put everyone in competition, but my float will be the best next year, for sure, for sure,” he joked.

Whether it’s through family, performance, or business, the Colorado State Fair Parade remains a powerful symbol of connection in Pueblo, one that honors the past, celebrates the present, and grows the tradition forward.

“This is a great example of what Pueblo is and what Pueblo pride is,” said Zoie Zubi. “I think everyone should get to experience this at least once.”

