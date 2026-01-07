Pueblo pool to be converted into space to help expand kids' safety program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic pool in Pueblo will be converted into a space to help expand a one-of-a kind program with kids' safety in mind.

The Mariposa Center for Safety is expanding its "Teresa's Place" program, which provides a space for safe and conflict free child exchanges while also providing an area for supervised visitation.

"We have so many on our waiting list for Teresa's Place," said Sandy Morrison with the Mariposa Center for Safety. "This way, we will be able to open it up and provide more services to more clients."

This project cost more than $1 million with most of the money coming from the federal government.

