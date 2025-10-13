Pueblo police searching for armed robbery suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Pueblo were searching for armed robbery suspects early Monday morning following a couple of armed robberies on Sunday night.

The first call came in at about 11:10 p.m. on Sunday for an armed robbery at Coco Man Liquors along 4th Street, with the second coming in at 11:12 p.m. from the Alta Convenience store along Norwood Avenue.

"Pueblo Police officers engaged two stolen, silver Hyundai sedans that were identified as the suspect vehicles in the robberies," police wrote in a news release. "The suspects fled the area, reaching high rates of speed. One vehicle crashed at the corner of 8th and Elizabeth Street. One occupant was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police say a second male suspect was taken in for an interview and the second vehicle involved was found abandoned in the 1900 block of Constitution Road. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are assisting in the search for additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867(STOP) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

