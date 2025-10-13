Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo police searching for armed robbery suspects

ACOVA: A need for more long-term domestic violence services in Pueblo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colette Bordelon
A Pueblo Police Department logo on one of the department&#39;s vehicles.
ACOVA: A need for more long-term domestic violence services in Pueblo
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Pueblo were searching for armed robbery suspects early Monday morning following a couple of armed robberies on Sunday night.

The first call came in at about 11:10 p.m. on Sunday for an armed robbery at Coco Man Liquors along 4th Street, with the second coming in at 11:12 p.m. from the Alta Convenience store along Norwood Avenue.

"Pueblo Police officers engaged two stolen, silver Hyundai sedans that were identified as the suspect vehicles in the robberies," police wrote in a news release. "The suspects fled the area, reaching high rates of speed. One vehicle crashed at the corner of 8th and Elizabeth Street. One occupant was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police say a second male suspect was taken in for an interview and the second vehicle involved was found abandoned in the 1900 block of Constitution Road. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are assisting in the search for additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867(STOP) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

More than 100 local vendors will be at the Front Range Maker's Market at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday and Sunday.

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community