Pueblo Police Department refutes listing Pueblo as one of the Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is refuting the claim that Pueblo is listed among the "Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. in 2025-2026" by the Crime Data Explorer, recently used in the U.S. News and World Report.

Pueblo was listed as number 10, according to “analysis of public data and user opinion.”

But the City of Pueblo states that the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) crime data explorer paints a different picture.

“Public opinion does not override true data or statistics. Each week the Pueblo Police Department uses comp stat as a way of tracking crime to support how we keep our community safe. Not all departments across the nation report the same way or even submit reports at all, therefore this ranking insufficiently compares Pueblo as more dangerous than other cities in the U.S.” Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham

The city says that no city in Colorado is listed in the top 30 cities for the highest crime rates, according to the FBI.

They go on to say that Memphis, Tennessee, is at the top of the list for homicides, and Monroe, Louisiana, ranks ninth, claiming that the U.S. News and World Report's ranking is inaccurate without using the same data measurements used for each of the cities included.

The city says the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) uses CompStat, which reports year-to-year comparison data of crimes, including Part 1 crimes, which include;



Aggravated assault

Robbery

Homicide

Sexual assault

Part one persons

Arson

Auto theft

Burglary, theft/larceny

Part one property crime

PPD says that through mid-August, Part 1 Crime is down by 10% overall this year compared to 2024.

They say violent crime is down 40% compared to last year, including homicides. Drive-by shootings, overall shootings, including calls for suicides, homicides, and assaults, are also down compared to last year.

“Pueblo does not belong on the top 10 most dangerous places to live, and this report does not paint an accurate picture of our community. While I agree there is still room for improvement to address crime, improve the quality of life of our citizens, and help everyone feel safer, we cannot ignore the data that supports crime is decreasing in Pueblo.” Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham

