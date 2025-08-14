'Pueblo is getting safer,' data shows several crime areas are down in Pueblo compared to this time last year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is seeing a decrease in crime this year. That's according to data from the Pueblo Police Department. Statistics show the number of homicides so far in 2025 is down by nearly 50% compared to this time last year.

On Wednesday News5 ask Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller the following question:

Is Pueblo getting safer?

"I think Pueblo is getting safer. Is it where I want it to be as far as the chief of police, no, I think we have a lot of work left to do,” said Chief Noeller.

Data from the Pueblo Police Department compares crime statistics from January 1st through August 6 of 2025, to the same time frame from 2024.

It shows a decrease in several crime areas including robberies, which are down by 46%. According to the data, sexual assaults down by 26%.

Other crimes like aggravated assault, theft/larceny, arson, auto theft and burglaries have seen a smaller decrease but are still lower this year compared to 2024.

One of the biggest changes has been the number of homicides, dropping nearly 50% from 15 homicides this time last year, to eight so far this year.

"It's hard to pinpoint exactly what is doing it. Number one crime, a homicide, is one of the hardest crimes to prevent, because really, to prevent it, you have to be there when it happens. But, there are some things that we've been able to do,” said Chief Noeller.

Chief Noeller said new technology through the Real Time Crime Center has helped the department police proactively and do thorough investigations.

"With that Real Time Crime Center, we have solved crimes that in the past would have been very difficult to solve. Through the use of cameras, ALPR’s, ShotSpotter, all those things combined make us a more effective force with the manpower that we have, and that's really got to be where we focus,” said Chief Noeller.

What can the police do to make sure that the number of homicides are down even more next year?

"Proactive police work is what prevents crime, sitting on a street corner. Watching glass does not prevent crime, driving around looking for the people that want to break glass is what prevents crime, but we have to have the numbers to be able to do that,” said Chief Noeller.

Chief Noeller said the department is not fully staffed. They currently have 140 total working officers, but are 90 officers short. He said on Monday night the department had 31 calls on hold and eight officers working.

“The crime prevention strategies that work best work when everybody is doing their part, the police, the homeowner and society,” Noller said.

He said the Pueblo Police Department will get around 151,000 calls for service in one year.

___

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.