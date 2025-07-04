Pueblo Police Department launching new program to help with emergencies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is launching a new program to help with emergencies and increase officer safety.

The department started its Drones as First Responders Program Friday. This is part of city government's $1 million investment into the Real Time Crime Center.

The drones will be used to assess emergencies to determine what kind of response the department should send to help.

"It's just a really important piece of technology that I think is going to help us provide better service to our citizens and increase the quality of life for our citizens and impact crime," said Deputy Chief James Martin with the Pueblo Police Department.

Along with cameras, the 300 new drones also have sirens, and officers can speak through the drones to communicate with people at the scene.

