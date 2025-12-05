Pueblo opens first sensory room for adults with developmental disabilities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Pueblo now have access to the city’s first sensory room designed specifically for them, a resource caregivers say has been missing for decades.

Colorado Alternative Residential Enterprises, or C.A.R.E. Inc., was founded in 1993 to keep adults with higher needs out of nursing homes, officially opened its expanded day program in downtown Pueblo.

The new space includes Pueblo’s only adult-focused sensory room and is the only day program in the region led by a Certified Recreational Therapist.

“This is Pueblo’s only sensory room designed specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Executive Director Jenna Wolf. “We’re filling a critical service gap for adults with disabilities in our community.”

The program opened quietly six weeks ago and focuses on sensory regulation, independence, community connections and choice. Wolf said sensory rooms like this are normally seen in pediatric or clinical settings, not adult day programs.

“This expansion gives adults the support they should’ve always had,” she added.

For Julie Dubbel, a direct-care provider who has supported two women named Donna and Virginia for more than ten years, the space already feels life-changing.

“Virginia and Donna come to this day program and they are treated like individuals,” said Dubbel. “They’re treated special. They’re fully respected.”

Dubbel said the women live with her full time.

“They’re part of my family,” she said. “My whole life revolves around taking care of them.”

Some of the sensory items in the room originally belonged to Virginia. When Dubbel moved into a smaller home, she no longer had space to keep them.

“This stuff was all purchased for Virginia, but we moved to a smaller house and just didn’t have the room for it,” she said. “It was donated here, and now she can come anytime and enjoy it.”

Dubbel said adults with disabilities often communicate through behavior long before words.

“I mean, all the time, these girls can’t tell us how they feel,” she explained. “Once we observe what’s going on, this is the perfect type of room for someone who just needs a break.”

The sensory room, she said, gives them a place where they can pause, decompress and feel grounded.

“It just gives them a space that’s theirs,” said Dubbel.

C.A.R.E. Inc. held its official ribbon cutting on December 4 at the program’s location on West 2nd Street.

The event offered community members a first look at the sensory room and the newly expanded service space.

Wolf emphasized that although the program has been open for several weeks, the ribbon cutting marks a meaningful milestone for a facility built to keep people connected to their community.

For her, the mission is personal: C.A.R.E. was founded by her parents in Pueblo where she was raised, she is now raising her own seven children in Pueblo while continuing its work.

“I’m really passionate about helping people. I'm really passionate about the Pueblo community,” said Wolfe.

Thirty years after C.A.R.E. first opened its doors, Wolf said the goal remains unchanged, ensuring that adults with disabilities have a place where they are seen, supported and given the dignity of choice.

Wolfe added, “I would love for the Pueblo community to know that C.A.R.E. is now offering day services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we are ready and waiting to take on new participants.”

