Pueblo mayor proposes a two-year pause on new retail marijuana licenses in the city

PUEBLO. COLO. (KOAA) — Pueblo's mayor wants to halt new retail marijuana licenses for two years as tax revenue from recreational marijuana declines.

Mayor Heather Graham is proposing a two-year moratorium on issuing new retail marijuana licenses in the city.

Graham wants the city to examine how many licenses are necessary. The current license cap is 8, and 6 licenses have been issued in the city.

The city's budget shows recreational marijuana tax revenue dropped more than $100,000 from 2023 to 2025.

"Since those revenue streams are on the decline, and don't exist like they did, I think it is time that we start to take a look at what we are allowing people in our community to do," Graham said.

Graham says current retail marijuana stores would not be impacted.

City Council is expected to vote on the measure Monday. News5 will keep you updated with the results of that decision.

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