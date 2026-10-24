Pueblo man who was found dead Wednesday, identified as the missing 88-year-old Jesus Ramirez

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found dead along West B Street on Wednesday afternoon in Pueblo.

Jesus Ramirez, 88, was reported missing and was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 19, 2026, according to Pueblo Police.

The circumstances surrounding Ramirez's cause of death remain under investigation.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release more information as it becomes available.

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