Pueblo man who threatened to ram officers with stolen vehicle arrested, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man who threatened to ram officers with a stolen vehicle over the week has been arrested by the Pueblo Police Department, a spokesperson with the agency said Monday.

Brandon Brown, 35, was accused of stealing a silver Jeep Cherokee sometime at around 12:19 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Pueblo Police Department.

The suspect reportedly threatened to ram officers with the stolen vehicle and indicated “he would resort to ‘suicide by cop’ if apprehended,” according to the release.

But it was the work of the Pueblo Police Department, along with the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC), which led officers to Brown’s location.

At around 1:14 p.m., an officer found Brown near E. 8th Street and Amarillo Avenue where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Brown was booked into the Pueblo County Justice Center on charges of second-degree motor vehicle theft, restraining order violation, and domestic violence.

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