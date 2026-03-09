Pueblo Library District hosting Outstanding Women Awards next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — To honor Women's History Month, the Pueblo Library District is celebrating women who have made an impact in the city.

One of those women is Roxana Mack, who spent 26 years working for the Bureau of Prisons. During some of her time there, she helped inmates earn their GED's.

Mack is also a community activist. For the last eight years, she has served as the president of Pueblo's NAACP.

"This community is very important to me, as I raised my family, and I have grandkids now living here, and this is their community, so I just want the community the best that it can be," said Mack.

Mack is one of 33 women who will be honored next Tuesday, March 17, during the library's annual Outstanding Women Awards ceremony.

