Pueblo Library District hosting Outstanding Women Awards next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — To honor Women's History Month, the Pueblo Library District is celebrating women who have made an impact in the city.
One of those women is Roxana Mack, who spent 26 years working for the Bureau of Prisons. During some of her time there, she helped inmates earn their GED's.
Mack is also a community activist. For the last eight years, she has served as the president of Pueblo's NAACP.
"This community is very important to me, as I raised my family, and I have grandkids now living here, and this is their community, so I just want the community the best that it can be," said Mack.
Mack is one of 33 women who will be honored next Tuesday, March 17, during the library's annual Outstanding Women Awards ceremony.
___
One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother
Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.