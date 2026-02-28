Pueblo hosting vigil Saturday to honor people killed in crash on I-25

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — This weekend, the Pueblo community will gather together to honor the people killed in a crash during a dust storm on I-25 earlier this month.

The crash happened on February 17 just south of Pueblo. State Troopers say blowing dirt and low visibilty contibuted to the crash involving more than 30 vehicles.

Five people were killed, and 29 others were injured. The five victims' names are listed below:



David Kirscht

Scott Kirscht

Karen Ann Marsh

Thomas Thayer

Mary Sue Thayer

They will be remembered in a lantern release Saturday at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The memorial will start around 5:15 p.m.

