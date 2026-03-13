Pueblo foster homes desperately needed for kittens at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter urgently needs foster homes for its kittens.

According to the HSPPR, more than one million neonatal kittens are brought into shelters across the country every year.

The babies need bottle feeding, warmth, and gentle hands to get them through the earliest and most fragile weeks of their lives.

With unseasonably warm temperatures, kittens will most likely arrive earlier this year, and the Pueblo shelter will begin receiving litters.

As they anticipate the kittens coming in, they ask that people open their homes and hearts to fostering kittens.

HSPPR says the requirements to foster are as follows;



Being at least 18 years of age, or having an adult supervisor

Having reliable transportation to pick up and return foster animals

Attend appointments as needed

Not exceeding the number of pets allowed in your home (usually no more than 8 animals total, including fosters), based on zoning regulations and your city of residence

Ensuring your own pets are current on vaccinations

Ability to use email and access/use the internet

Completing a home visit before fostering, as required by state law

Anyone interested in fostering in Pueblo can visit HSPPR's website.

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