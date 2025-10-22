Pueblo food pantry sees surge in families needing food since federal government shutdown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A nonprofit in Pueblo says they are seeing an increase in people needing food assistance since the federal government shut down three weeks ago.

Cans of fruit, boxes of cereal and bags of beans are being packed up and handed out to families in Pueblo County as Pueblo Cooperative Care tries to manage feeding more people.

Stephanie Walker with Pueblo Cooperative Care says the need for food has spiked since the government shut down.

"It's been nonstop calls and emails. People are like, what do we have to do to get food?" said Walker.

They had 25 new families sign up for food assistance last week and 12 more on Monday.

"In the meantime, where are we going to get the extra food for the extra people," said Walker.

When asked if she's worried about their supply dwindling, Walker responded, "Oh yes, our warehouse is starting to get empty."

She says this is not normal, empty shelf after shelf in their warehouse.

"It's definitely declined, and we are just trying to do the best we can for what we have," said Walker.

Walker says Pueblo Cooperative Care is hosting several food drives and is also working with local farmers in Pueblo County to bring in more food.

"We have more months to feed," said Walker.

Walker said every can of food or donation counts.

"Our community is hungry, we need help. Whether it is donating food or donating monetarily, we are here to make sure they get some food," said Walker.

The food pantry is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more visit, Pueblo Cooperative Care's website.

