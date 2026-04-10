Pueblo Fire Department responds to house fire on Friday, multiple animals lost

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A family has been displaced, and multiple animals were lost in a house fire in Pueblo on Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 7:00 a.m. at a home along 3rd Avenue on Pueblo's southwest side.

The home was occupied by four people, four dogs, three cats, two guinea pigs, and a potbelly pig.

None of the people who lived in the home were injured, and the four dogs and potbelly pig were able to escape, according to the department.

Pueblo Fire Department

Unfortunately, the three cats and two guinea pigs did not make it out alive.

The fire department recognized the help of Mesa Vet Staff, who arrived on scene early to help the department provide insulin to one of the dogs who lost their prescription in the fire.

No people were injured as a result of this fire. The cause has not been released at the time of publishing this article.

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