Pueblo courthouse evacuated due to alleged bomb threat hoax

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that there was heavy law enforcement at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building (501 N. Elizabeth) because of a bomb threat.
The building was evacuated. Less than an hour later, it was determined that the bomb threat was believed to be a hoax.
Nothing suspicious was found, and there's no danger to the public.
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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill
State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.
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