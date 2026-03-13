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Pueblo courthouse evacuated due to alleged bomb threat hoax

Dennis Maes Judicial Building evacuation
KOAA News5
Dennis Maes Judicial Building evacuation
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that there was heavy law enforcement at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building (501 N. Elizabeth) because of a bomb threat.

The building was evacuated. Less than an hour later, it was determined that the bomb threat was believed to be a hoax.

Nothing suspicious was found, and there's no danger to the public.

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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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