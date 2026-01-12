Pueblo County's new $150 million jail is nearing completion with April opening planned

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County's new $150 million detention center is nearing completion, with crews putting finishing touches on the facility located off Pueblo Boulevard on the city's west side.

The new jail will house more than 650 inmates, significantly expanding capacity from the current downtown facility it will replace, which traditionally can fit around 500 inmates.

Construction funding came from various sources, including marijuana tax revenue.

County officials expect the project to be completed in April. David Zupan, senior project manager, provided additional details about the timeline and construction progress.

The current downtown jail won't be demolished after the new facility opens. Instead, it will be converted into the Pueblo County Diversion Center, designed to address mental health and substance abuse needs for low-level offenders.

The diversion center represents a shift toward treatment-focused approaches for certain categories of offenders, rather than traditional incarceration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of this story have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Only post office in Poncha Springs closes, leaving small town residents frustrated The only post office in the small town of Poncha Springs closed in October. Since then, residents have had to pick-up and drop-off their mail in neighboring Salida. PONCHA SPRINGS USPS CLOSURE

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.