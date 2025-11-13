Pueblo County students get the chance to be 'Fire Chief for a Day' Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, students in Pueblo County got a chance to be the top firefighter! Six students from Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 were chosen as "Fire Chief for a Day."

These were the students with the best essays on why they wanted to be a Fire Chief. The students were treated to the following:



fire truck rides

free food

awards

a magic show

"I wrote about how I would help them," said Allison Sanchez, a Fire Chief for a Day participant. "I would like to take tests so that they could be in the right position and how they would work out, and that's about all."

The students were picked by the following:



Pueblo Fire Chief Barbara Huber

Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta

Pueblo Rural Fire Chief Mike Furney

