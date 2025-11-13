Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo County students get the chance to be 'Fire Chief for a Day' Wednesday

Six students from Pueblo school districts 60 and 70 were chosen as fire chiefs for a day. These were the kids with the best essays on why they wanted to be a fire chief.
Students in Pueblo County got a chance to be the top firefighter on Wednesday
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, students in Pueblo County got a chance to be the top firefighter! Six students from Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 were chosen as "Fire Chief for a Day."

These were the students with the best essays on why they wanted to be a Fire Chief. The students were treated to the following:

  • fire truck rides
  • free food
  • awards
  • a magic show

"I wrote about how I would help them," said Allison Sanchez, a Fire Chief for a Day participant. "I would like to take tests so that they could be in the right position and how they would work out, and that's about all."

The students were picked by the following:

  • Pueblo Fire Chief Barbara Huber
  • Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta
  • Pueblo Rural Fire Chief Mike Furney

___

Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

Check this out! If you made your way outside Tuesday evening, you may have noticed a pink or green glow in the sky.

Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community