Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating violent assault

PUEBLO COUNTY, (Scripps News Group) — A 27-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Colorado Springs after a violent assault Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the assault happened just east of city limits on the St. Charles Mesa. Passersby found the victim lying on the side of the road on Highway 96 near 25th Lane.

Initially, it was believed he had been involved in an accident involving a car. However, it was determined he had been stabbed and shot multiple times.

Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the assault happened close to where the victim was found. He was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Colorado Springs.

Pueblo Police Department officers initially responded to the incident and BNSF Railway Police also assisted at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

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