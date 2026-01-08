Pueblo County receives grant to advance parks and recreation planning

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County announced it has been awarded the "Guiding Star" (Stewardship, Trails, Access, Recreation) Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) Grant.
The grant provides $160,000 to support the development of Pueblo County's Guiding Star Master Plan. Pueblo County Parks and Recreation will lead the creation of the plan, which is expected to be completed in early 2027.
The county says the plan will focus on the following:
- fostering operational excellence
- financial resilience
- equitable access to outdoor recreation
According to the county, these efforts will do the following:
- help sustain and enhance the county’s parks and trail systems
- protect natural resources and wildlife
- strengthen community health and connection
“This grant represents a major step forward in Pueblo County’s future financial sustainability, strategic planning and expansive community engagement,” said Pueblo County officials. “We are grateful for the continued support that allows us to enhance the services and outdoor opportunities we provide to Pueblo County residents.”
The county says a key component of the planning process will include community engagement. They say they will collaborate with the following to ensure effective engagement:
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Colorado State University Extension
- Grassroots Gravel
The plan also aims to build partnerships to support future fundraising efforts and promote youth leadership.
___
New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters
A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.