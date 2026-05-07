Pueblo County opens new detention center with 672 beds, solar energy design

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County officials cut the ribbon on a new detention center Thursday, a project designed to address overcrowding and aging infrastructure at the old jail.

The new facility has 672 beds, 150 more than the previous jail, and includes additional space for administration and evidence storage. The facility sits on a 33-acre site, which Sheriff David Lucero said provides room to grow if needed.

"We do have the ability out here if we come close to capacity at 680, that we can then expand on this 33 acres to bring another cell block in and connect it if we needed to," Lucero said.

The new building also gives its team the tools to modernize how corrections are handled.

"We can do more things that we were not able to do it or accomplish in our old structure. So this really gives us those capabilities of what modern corrections are," Lucero said.

Voters approved a tax on marijuana revenue to fund the jail.

The facility is also designed to be zero-net energy, using solar panels to generate as much power as it uses, a move officials say will save taxpayers money for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm Colorado Springs deployed its fleet of 55 snowplows as a winter storm brought wintry conditions to the area, with city crews responding as temperatures dropped and snow began to accumulate. Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.