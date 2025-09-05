Pueblo County Library District putting finishing touches on Lucero Library

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Library District is putting the finishing touches on the Lucero Library on the east side.

This project cost just over $4 million. The money comes from the group's operation budget, as well as donations.

Some of the renovations include the following:



completely renovated interior space

dedicated areas for kids, teens and makers

bigger community room

"This library is one of our most highly trafficked locations," said Nick Potter with the Pueblo County Library District. "The east side doesn't really have a lot of amenities like a library where they have meeting room spaces, access to computers and technology."

The library district expects to be done with the renovations by October 1. A ribbon cutting will happen at 9:30 that morning.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.