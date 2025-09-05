Pueblo County Library District putting finishing touches on Lucero Library

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Library District is putting the finishing touches on the Lucero Library on the east side.
This project cost just over $4 million. The money comes from the group's operation budget, as well as donations.
Some of the renovations include the following:
- completely renovated interior space
- dedicated areas for kids, teens and makers
- bigger community room
"This library is one of our most highly trafficked locations," said Nick Potter with the Pueblo County Library District. "The east side doesn't really have a lot of amenities like a library where they have meeting room spaces, access to computers and technology."
The library district expects to be done with the renovations by October 1. A ribbon cutting will happen at 9:30 that morning.
