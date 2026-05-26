Pueblo County Coroner releases identity of man killed in fatal rollover on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County Coroner Dr. Gregory Grahek has released the identity of a man who died in a rollover crash Saturday in the Mesa Junction area.

Danny J. Trujillo, 34, died following a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Quincy Street and Abriendo Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23.

Pueblo Police say that when officers arrived, they found a Chevy Trailblazer that had rolled and ejected Trujillo from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was in the vehicle at the time of the rollover, according to the department. They were taken to a local hospital after being extricated from the vehicle. That person's condition is unknown at the time of this article's publication.

This marked the 8th fatal crash in Pueblo in 2026, according to the department.

___

Camp Jackson listed for millions as group works to keep summer camp alive A petition to save Camp Jackson has collected nearly 1,500 signatures since the YMCA of Pueblo announced the permanent closure of the popular Rye summer camp. Camp Jackson listed for millions as group works to keep summer camp alive

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.