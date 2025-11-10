Pueblo Cooperative Care receives community support amid growing demand

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Southern Colorado's largest non-profit emergency assistance program is experiencing a surge in community support as it works to meet growing demand for help.

Pueblo Cooperative Care has been facing challenges meeting increased need for assistance from people impacted by the government shutdown.

Since then, the community has rallied to support the organization's mission.

Monday, Pueblo City Council will discuss providing the group with $50,000 to help purchase food. Various foundations and private donors have also contributed to Pueblo Cooperative Care's cause.

"It is such a blessing for so many families to be able to double the amount of food, just the tears and the hugs too that we are getting from people that are so desperate right now. It's... incredible to be able to give back," said Stephanie Walker with Pueblo Cooperative Care.

Pueblo Cooperative Care says it is helping 500 more families this year compared to last year. If you want to donate, visit Pueblo Cooperative Care's website.

___

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs. Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.