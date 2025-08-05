Pueblo coaches, athletes brace for hot weather as fall sports return

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — High school athletes across southern Colorado may face additional opponents this week with temperatures expected to reach triple digits. Some local coaches said they are taking precautions to keep young athletes safe while they train in extreme heat.

"As soon as you start to feel thirsty, is when you should have already had water. So when they tell us, we listen," said Larissa Wylie, assistant coach of the Pueblo Rangers 2016 girls soccer team.

Wylie and fellow coach Amanda Garcia, both former multi-sport athletes who grew up in Pueblo, are familiar with training in hot conditions. They're passing along their experience to their team, who understand the importance of staying hydrated.

"Working hard, but drinking lots of water," the team members explained when asked about their approach to practicing in the heat.

When asked about their daily water intake, team member Anne Marisa said she drinks "3 bottles a day," while her teammate reported consuming "5 bottles a day."

Despite forecasts predicting temperatures over 100 degrees later this week, Wylie confirmed that practices will continue as scheduled, with communication being the key to keeping players safe.

On the football field, Pueblo South High School is also taking heat safety seriously. Head coach Ryan Goddard said his team closely follows the Colorado High School Activities Association's guidance on heat safety.

"You got to be careful with, you know, obviously, always putting the kids' best interest at heart," Goddard said.

The Colts have adjusted their practice schedule to begin at 6:30 a.m. to avoid the worst of the day's heat. However, once the school year begins, early morning practices won't be possible.

"I'd practice in the morning all year if I could. But, you know, we're starting school pretty early too, so it'd be a challenge to do that," Goddard said.

Instead, the team will rely on cool, wet towels and frequent water breaks during in-season practices. Goddard emphasized that player accountability is a crucial part of the team's culture.

"Our kids have got to do their part, and being, you know, properly fueled and hydrated," he said.

Coaches stressed that proper heat safety extends beyond practice time. Hydrating, resting, and eating properly are essential practices that help athletes stay on the field longer during hot weather conditions.

"We talk to our team about the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and how they're feeling, and, you know, getting their body to realize, you know, like it's okay to wet your head," Goddard said.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.