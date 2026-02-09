Pueblo City-County Library District getting head start on Valentine’s Day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo City-County Library District is getting a head start to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The district will be having events all week to celebrate the occasion.

This includes blind date with a book, which gives people a chance to check out a book without knowing the genre or title, Valentine’s Day themed craft classes, and Anti-Valentine’s Day events at all library district locations.

“It's a chance for families to come in and do an activity together," said Ann Boyden with the Pueblo City-County Library District. "It's a chance for teens to come in and discover a teen hangout. It's a chance for patrons to come in who maybe aren't familiar with the library to get a library card as well as check out our all of our resources."

If you want a list of events each day, visit the Pueblo City-County Library District's website.

