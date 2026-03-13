Pueblo Chamber of Commerce receives funding for plan to attract visitors

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's tourism industry is getting a financial boost from the state. The Colorado Tourism Office has given the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce $20,000 to come up with a plan to attract visitors to the county.

With more attractions, the chamber says this is an opportunity to strike while the iron is hot. Some of those attractions include the following:



Pueblo Riverwalk expansion

Leonardo da Vinci Museum

Waterworks Park



"The timing for this grant is great, because we are building on the momentum of adding some new assets to Pueblo that... people are talking about and so let's... keep building and let's keep that momentum going and make Pueblo and even better destination," said Donielle Kitzman with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce says it is hoping to unveil a new tourism plan by April of next year.

___

