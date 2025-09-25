'Public safety priority,' Fire Station 24 opens north in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is now another fire station on-line in Colorado Springs.

A ceremony was held Wednesday to officially open Station 24 located near Interquest Parkway and Powers Boulevard.

“This took a long time coming,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Fire Chief Randy Royal.

Along with an invite to be part of the ribbon cutting for station 24, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Springs City Council members were offered praise and thanks for helping get this fire station operating.

A city budget in the hole, required shifting around money to finalize the build and staff the new station that cost close to $13.5 million.

Getting the station on-line got priority treatment because this is one the fastest growing areas of the city.

It improves response time in the Interquest area of the city and also up at Station 22 near Northgate, and Station 19 to the south in the Briargate area.

The new station is halfway between, and all stations are showing response times improved by one to two minutes.

Prior to the official opening Station 24 has been staffed and operating for about two weeks.

“We expect them to run 1000 calls out of the station this year, and in their first 30 calls they already had a couple of lives for sure lives saved,” said Royal.

One was a near-by resident having a heart attack

The other was someone involved in traumatic incident where they were losing blood fast and got a whole blood transfusion in the field.

Station 24 is starting with one company of four crew members per day.

As the area continues to develop, the station has the capacity to expand to two companies.

In July, the city was facing an $11.5 million budget shortfall this year.

___

____

